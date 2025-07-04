Remembering the martyrdom of Imam Hussein

- Advertisement -

The tragic event of Karbala, where Al- Hussein ibn ‘Ali (may Allah be pleased with him) was martyred, marks a profound moment of sorrow and reflection in the history of Islam. It is a story that speaks volumes about loyalty, betrayal, and the stark realities of standing firm in one’s convictions against overwhelming odds.

Prelude to tragedy

The roots of this tragedy trace back to the political shifts following the death of Mu’awiyah (may Allah be pleased with him), the first Umayyad caliph. His successor, Yazid ibn Mu’awiyah, faced significant opposition due to his controversial accession to the caliphate. It was during this tense period that the people of Kufah, Iraq, extended an invitation to Al-Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him), urging him to lead them and claiming allegiance to his rule.

Despite receiving warnings against the journey from wise and respected Sahaba like ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Abbaas, ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Umar, and others who foresaw the potential dangers, Al-Hussein, moved by a sense of duty to those who sought his leadership, decided to proceed to Kufah.

Betrayal at Karbala

Upon his arrival, the landscape had dramatically altered. ‘Ubaydullah ibn Ziyaad, appointed by Yazid as the governor of Kufah, had already suppressed the supporters of Al-Hussein and executed his envoy, Muslim ibn ‘Uqayl. The allegiance promised to Al- Hussein quickly dissolved under the pressure of the new governor’s rule. The people of Kufah, whose hearts once favored Al-Hussein, found themselves coerced into aligning with ‘Ubaydullah ibn Ziyaad.

At Karbala, Al-Hussein and his small band of followers were confronted by a formidable military force. Despite being vastly outnumbered, Al-Hussein sought to avoid conflict by offering three choices: allowing him to return to Makkah, travel to Yazid in Syria, or move to the frontier regions to fight for Islam. Each of these proposals was rejected, and the demand was made for his unconditional surrender.

The day of Ashura

Refusing to yield his principles, Al-Hussein chose to stand his ground. This led to the tragic events of Ashura, where Al-Hussein and his companions were killed in a brutal confrontation. This act of martyrdom, though a grave injustice, elevated Al-Hussein to a status of honour within the Muslim community.

Theological reflections

Shaykh al-Islam Ibn Taymiyah commented on the incident, noting that Yazid’s role was indirect but his orders set the stage for the confrontation. Although Yazid did not personally order the killing of Al-Hussein, his actions facilitated the conditions that led to it. The killing of Al-Hussein is seen as one of the pivotal events that engendered lasting turmoil within the Muslim ummah.

Al-Hussein’s martyrdom is not just a historical account; it serves as a lesson in the dire consequences of political strife and the noble endurance of righteousness against tyranny. It’s a reminder, as narrated in the traditions, that the most righteous and devout are often those who face the greatest trials.

Legacy and lessons

The martyrdom of Al- Hussein remains a powerful reminder of the virtues of steadfastness and the high cost of adhering to one’s principles. He and his brother Al-Hassan are honoured as the leaders of the youth in paradise, a testament to their elevated rank bestowed by Allah. Thus, the story of Al-Hussein at Karbala continues to resonate deeply, reminding the believers of the values that define their religious and worldly existence. It underscores the notion that true honour lies in the righteousness of one’s actions.