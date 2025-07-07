Dleag prosecutes 3 drug cases

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) has successfully prosecuted three related drug cases in a recent crackdown, marking a significant step in the country’s fight against illegal drugs. According to Dleag spokesperson Ousman Saidybah, these prosecutions were concluded during a reporting period in which 15 suspects—12 Gambians and three Senegalese nationals—were arrested for various drug offences, including possession and trafficking of substances such as cannabis sativa, kush, skunk, ecstasy pills, and crack cocaine.

Two cases involved the possession of prohibited drugs, prosecuted under Section 35 of the Drug Control Act (DCA) 2003 while one case involved drug trafficking, prosecuted under Section 43 of the same Act.

The cases were determined at the Brikama and Bundung Magistrates Courts. During the same period, DLEAG reported seizures of significant quantities of drugs, including five bundles and 11 parcels of cannabis sativa, 54 pieces of kush, 29 wraps of skunk, 315 ecstasy pills, and a quantity of crack cocaine.

DLEAG’s recent efforts are part of a broader strategy to expedite prosecutions and increase conviction rates, which has resulted in a marked rise in successful prosecutions over the past year.

Dleag spokesperson Ousman Saidybah told The Standard recently that preventing drugs demand drug reduction programmes.

He added that all the suspects are adult males. “Equally, 12 of them are Gambians and the remaining 3 are Senegalese nationals. The cumulative quantities of drugs seized for the reporting period equates to the following breakdown.”