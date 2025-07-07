IGP lays foundation for 5 new modern police stations

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Seedy Muctarr Touray, has recently presided over the foundation stone laying ceremony for five new modern police stations across the country, marking a significant step in the ongoing police reform and modernisation efforts.

The new stations to be constructed in Basse, Farafenni, Soma, Makama Sirreh, and Brikama serve as part of a broader initiative to enhance law enforcement infrastructure and community policing.

The project is supported under the EU-German Cooperation framework.

The stations are designed to feature modern facilities, including: Gender-sensitive spaces, interview rooms, public complaint desks, and improved accessibility and security measures.

The initiative aims to improve policing standards, foster greater trust between the police and the public, and provide a safer environment for both officers and the communities they serve.

By investing in modern infrastructure, the Gambia Police Force seeks to address current challenges in law enforcement and support ongoing reforms for a more professional and community-oriented service.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by government officials, international partners, and community members, reflecting the collaborative effort behind the initiative.

Raphaël Brigandi, EU Deputy Head of Mission in The Gambia, said the police stations will be constructed using compressed earth blocks – a more sustainable and climate-conscious approach that aligns with broader EU commitments to green infrastructure.

“Ultimately, this is about more than buildings. It is about creating an enabling environment for effective policing, improving the conditions for police officers, and strengthening trust between communities and the police,” he said.

Klaus Botzet, the German Ambassador to The Gambia, said Germany is proud to support the country in its efforts to enhance security and governance.

“Together, we are building a safer, more sustainable and prosperous future for all Gambians.”

He also highlighted the commitment of the German Government in strengthening security in The Gambia.

“By enhancing the security sector, Germany helps to create a safer environment for investment and economic activities, which can lead to improved socio-economic conditions for Gambians,” she said.

The Inspector General Police (IGP) Seedy Mukhtar Touray, thanked the European Union and the German Government for their support.

“These modern police stations will contribute immensely to the Democratic Police Policy and security in the beneficiary communities. We will not relent in this endeavour, and we will face our criminals wherever they are hiding,” he said.

IGP Touray added that The Gambia will not be a safe haven for criminals.