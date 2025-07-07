Gambia, Morocco, Senegal, launch parliamentary alliance

- Advertisement -

National Assembly Members from The Gambia, Morocco, Mauritania, and Senegal, announced Tuesday in Dakar the creation of a new parliamentary alliance. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the closing session of the Senegalese National Assembly’s 2024–2025 ordinary session, according to a Nouakchott-based media outlet.

This initiative marks a significant evolution in the role of parliamentary action in Africa, shifting from a solely national legislative function to a tool for diplomacy and regional development, the same source noted. It aims to strengthen integration and stability in a region facing deeply interconnected crises.

Morocco was represented at the ceremony by MP Abdelmadjid El Fassi-Fihri of the Istiqlal party, while the President of the Mauritanian Parliament, Mohamed Bamba Meguett, also travelled to Dakar for the occasion.

Algeria, notably, was absent from this new parliamentary alliance, an absence that has raised questions. This is particularly striking given that just last week, the President of the Algerian National People’s Assembly, Brahim Boughali, paid a three-day visit to Mauritania. No joint communiqué was issued following that meeting.

In September 2023, Morocco, Mauritania, The Gambia, and Senegal took part in the launch of the Atlantic Partnership in Washington, an initiative led by the United States and bringing together 43 countries from Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

While Senegal and The Gambia recognise Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, Mauritania has maintained diplomatic ties with the so-called SADR since 1984.