The leader of the National Unity Party (NUP) Abdoulie Jammeh, passed away on Saturday. He was in his mid-50s.

A respected career civil servant Jammeh was a long time director general of Gambia Civil Aviation GCCA. He was NUP’s presidential candidate in the 2021 election.

The NUP issued a statement expressing condolences to Mr Jammeh’s family, friends, and party members.