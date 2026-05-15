Senegal conference targets Africa’s costly debt pricing bias

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Senegal opened a two-day international conference Wednesday to confront the structural inequalities pushing Africa’s sovereign borrowing costs well above its actual fiscal risk, as economists warn the continent pays a steep price not for what it owes but for how it is perceived.

The gathering in Dakar arrives weeks after a jarring episode reinforced that very argument. In early 2026, Fitch downgraded the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to junk status before the institution severed ties with the agency entirely. Afreximbank subsequently raised a US$2 billion syndicated loan from 31 lenders, demonstrating market confidence that the rating failed to reflect.

Hippolyte Fofack, a former chief economist at Afreximbank and a Parker Fellow at Columbia University’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), frames the continent’s debt burden as a product of architecture, not accumulation. Africa holds less than 3% of global sovereign debt, and its average debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio of 67% sits below Europe at 88.5%, the United States at 122.6%, and Japan at 236.7%.

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Yet African sovereign bonds carry yields of 8 to 15%, against 1 to 5% in Europe and North America. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) estimates that skewed credit assessments by agencies such as S&P, Fitch, and Moody’s have cost African countries $74.5 billion in excess borrowing charges.

“Africa is not heavily indebted; it is a victim of deep-seated inequalities,” Fofack said.

The strain is sharpest at the country level. Interest payments absorb roughly 40% of government revenue in Nigeria and exceed 70% in Egypt, redirecting resources away from infrastructure, education, and health. African governments also remain compelled to borrow primarily in US dollars, leaving them exposed to exchange rate volatility and capital flight when the US Federal Reserve shifts monetary policy.

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Private creditors now hold more than 40% of the continent’s external public debt, up from 17% in 2000, with shorter maturities compressing repayment timelines. This year, African countries face a record US$90 billion in external debt repayments driven by maturing eurobonds.

The continent also loses more than US$50 billion annually through illicit financial outflows including trade misinvoicing and tax avoidance, a structural drain that existing global governance mechanisms have done little to stop.

Fofack calls for reform of credit rating methodologies to eliminate pricing asymmetries, deeper local currency capital markets to reduce dollar dependence, stronger development finance institutions, and debt maturities realigned with long-term development timelines.

The Senegal conference signals a shift from managing symptoms to demanding structural reform of the global rules that generate them.