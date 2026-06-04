Actual LG Commission report not yet published – Hamat

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By Lamin Cham

Local Government minister Hamat Bah has said that the actual report of the presidential Commission of Inquiry into Local Government Area Councils which was presented to the president a few weeks ago, has not been made public anywhere.

According to the minister, the report being peddled in the social and conventional media purported to be that of the LG Commission, can only be a draft, and not the final report.

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“’The final report is different from what is being shared in the media. As customary of any presidential commission of enquiry, the report is very well guarded and highly confidential until the government sets up a review committee whose report will form the decision of the government through a White Paper that would be published alongside the Commission’s report,” Hamat Bah told The Standard yesterday,.

He added that it is important that people understand that government has not published or shared the LG Commission’s report and that no person other than the rightful authorities have seen the report.