White House nominates Laurence Socha as new US ambassador to The Gambia

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By Arret Jatta

The White House has nominated Laurence Socha of Illinois to serve as the next United States Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of The Gambia, according to the latest nominations and appointments update released on June 1.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Socha will become the 22nd American ambassador to The Gambia, succeeding Sharon L Cromer, who was the last Senate-confirmed US ambassador to serve in the country.

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The nomination marks a significant step in restoring ambassadorial-level representation at the U.S. Embassy in Banjul, which has been without a confirmed ambassador since Cromer concluded her mission in August 2025.

Following her departure, the embassy continued its operations under the leadership of a Chargé d’Affaires, the senior diplomat appointed to oversee a diplomatic mission in the absence of an ambassador.

Laurence Socha is a career US diplomat who has served in several overseas postings, including as Cultural Affairs Officer at the US Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, and more recently as Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Zimbabwe.

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His appointment would also mark the beginning of a new chapter in US-Gambia relations as both nations seek to deepen cooperation on shared priorities and regional challenges.