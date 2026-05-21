CONGRATULATIONS ARSENAL

- Advertisement -

Sincere and heartfelt congratulations to all you gooners out there for a deserving Premier league title. Special mention to His Excellency President Adama Barrow, Mr. Aki Allen, Mr. Francis Jones, Mr. Remy Joiner, Uncle Ass John, Mr. Victor Carlvalho, Mr. Charbel Elhaj, Sheriff Gomez, Omar Fafa M’bai, Mr. Ram Mohan, Hon. James Gomez, Sanna Manneh, Kebba Diaz, Deeny Boy Adams, Moses Ndene, my colleagues, lawyers Abdoulie Fatty, Lamin S. Camara, Gaye Sowe, Uzoma Achigbue and Neneh Cham; and above all, to my family and the entire Tambadou clan. Thank you for your perseverance, patience and support.

Our thanks and appreciation go to Arsenal well-wishers, Antouman A.B.Gaye (Westham), Wiiliam Abraham (Man U), Modou Yaya Jallow (Liverpool), James Jahoum (Liverpool) and countless more all of whom I have not mentioned here.

To our haters, like Lamin Cham (Champion sounds), I hope you will show our celebrations on your Tik Tok page. See you at the parade in London.

- Advertisement -

SHERIFF MARIE TAMBADOU

(Gunner for life)

“Some people think football is a matter of life and death…I can assure you it’s much more serious than that” (Bill Shankly- Liverpool manager)

- Advertisement -

ARSENAL – BORN FOR GLORY

From Highbury’s heart to the Emirates flame,

A canon’s roar, remember the name.

Red and White, forever we stand,

Arsenal’s pride across the land.

We play with class, we fight with pride,

Eleven hearts, one roar worldwide.

From Thierry’s grace to Bukayo’s spark,

We light the night, ignite the dark.

Arsenal- Born for glory,

Our name’s written deep in history.

From Highbury nights to London skies,

The canon fires, the dream never dies.

Arsenal- we stand together,

Born for glory, we’re the Gunners.

From the invincibles’ crown to Arteta’s reign,

We turn our struggle into gain.

Each pass, each goal, a work of art,

Arsenal’s rhythm, Arsenal’s heart.

The crowd erupts, the echoes soar,

You’ll feel the North Bank’s mighty roar

No fear, no doubt, we play our way,

Red blood runs deep every match day.

For Premier league

and Champions league glory,

Arsenal will show us their destiny.

From Hale End boys to global fame,

They play for the badge, not for the name.

ASCENSION (ARSENAL)

They doubted us…

They laughed at us…

Now look at us…

Rising

They talk their talk, they said we’d fall,

Said we ain’t ready, not at all,

But now we’re flying, touching the sky,

Playing that football they can’t deny.

Every pass sharp, every move clean,

Your kings ruling the scene,

From the Emirates hear the sound,

We took the pressure, turned it round.

Now the lights shine brighter than before,

Hear the crowd, feel the roar,

From the bottom to the top we climb,

This is Arsenal’s time.

ASCENSION- we rising higher,

North London burning with fire,

Haters talk but we don’t care,

Arsenal on top-we taking it there.

ASCENSION- Hear the name,

Premier league, we run the game

UCL nights, we chasing the crown,

Try to stop us, we won’t back down.

Finals calling, we’re on the way,

Champions league nights, we came to play,

Speed and passion, power and grace,

Every opponent, we dominate.

They said we’re weak, they said we’re done,

Now they watching us number one,

Game by game, we prove them wrong,

This is more than just a song.

From doubt to glory, from pain to pride,

We kept the faith, we never hide,

Now the world sees what we’ve become,

Arsenal rising-number one.

ARSENAL – A NEW ERA

A New dawn shines on North London Skies,

The Gunners are ready, the future will rise.

No more waiting, the moment is near,

This generation, the champions are here.

Arsenal! The cannons roar again,

This is our season, our fight to the end.

With Saka’s fire and Odegaard’s command,

We carry the dream, together we stand.

Arsenal! The futures’s in our hands,

The new generation across the lands.

Martinelli flying down the line,

Saliba standing strong, a wall divine.

Declan Rice with power in the fight,

Saka finding goals under red and white.

From Highbury’s past to the Emirates flame,

This new generation will honour the name.

Arsenal! The cannons roar again,

This is our season, our fight to the end.

Arsenal, the future’s in our hands,

The new generation across the lands.

NOT SECOND AGAIN ( By RIHANNA)

Not second again

Champions again

We’re top of the game

Top of the league again

We came through seasons,

Where they doubted our name.

They laughed at the pressure,

They called it a game.

But every setback only fueled the flame,

Now the Red and White is back in the frame.

From the Emirates world to the cities we claim,

We built the pride, restored the fame.

Every pass, every run, every moment we trained,

turned the noise of the critics into power again.

Now the table looks different when the season unfolds.

The story gets written in Red and gold.

They used to remind us we fell off the race,

But we never lost heart, just changed up the pace.

Built from the ground with belief and grace,

Now we step on the pitch with a different face.

Every game is a battle, every ground is a stage.

Every minute we play turns another page.

What they thought was the climb was just hidden strength.

Now we stretch to reel in the goal.

We lengthen when pressure gets heavy and the crowd gets loud.

We stand even taller, unshaken proud.

In the shadow of nights where the title slipped away,

We learned how to fight and how to stay.

Every heartbreak solid as a brick

The way now we don’t just compete, we dictate.

The blade from defense to attack,

We move as one like a story of glorious under the sun.

Every touch of the ball is a statement made.

Every outcome remind us how it starts to fade.

And the more they doubt, the stronger we grow.

Turning pressure into a perfect flow.

They built their empire with silver and gold,

But football is more than what money can hold.

It’s passion and hunger and stories told.

It’s young hearts, fearless and bold.

We don’t need noise from the outside stands.

We build our success with our own hands.

Every tackle, every run down the line

Shows the world that the future is mine.

And when the whistle blows and the dust settles down,

It’s the Red and White that wears the crown.

From northern nights under shining lights

to away battles and endless fights,

We carry the badge like it’s burning bright

through every storm and every height.

They try to write us off year after year,

But we turn every doubt into fuel and cheer.

Now every stadium knows when we appear

That our team’s name is the one they fear.

Not for hate, but for what we became.

Our team reborn with a winning edge.

The critics talk, but we don’t reply.

We let the football speak as we fly.

Every counter attack cuts through the sky.

Every moment shows we’re built to defy.

Not chasing shadows, we lead the way.

Controlling the night and the day.

Every pass is purpose.

Every run is planned.

We rise together as one and strong clan.

And when it gets tough, we never fold.

We write our future in stories bold.

They said the gap was too wide to close,

But that only made us stronger. We chose

to believe in the system, the fire that grows in every young player

that now shows that Arsenal spirit never dies.

It just gets tougher, stronger, wiser.

Now every goal feels like a rise,

Reflected in thousands of red-lit skies.

And the journey continues loud and clear with every season. We’re coming.

Not second again

We’re top of the league again

We’re top of the game

CHAMPIONS AGAIN

ARSENAL CELEBRATION SONG (By Shakira)

Twenty years waiting with a dream in our eyes

through the cold rainy nights and the heartbreak cries

and we’re holding the faith when the world turned to waste

and we’re singing for the Arsenal every single day,

every season brought pain

but we carried the flame

coz deep inside our hearts we believe in the name

from the fathers to the children every soul stayed loyal

through the pressure and the battles and the turmoil.

Now the city painted red like a fire in the dark

and the cannons sound booming like a victory march.

All the scars turned gold and the final whistle came.

Now the whole world remembers the Arsenal name.

Now the wait is gone.

North London dancing to the early dawn.

Hands to the sky, let the Red lights glow.

Twenty years now we run the show.

Hear the champions sing,

feel the fire and the joy this victory brings.

Forever together till the end of time.

Arsenal champions, the crown is mine.

We remember every moment when the dream fell dead.

Every headline full of doubt that the rivals spread

But the fans kept chanting from the back of the stands

With the scarves in the air and the pride in the hands.

Now the street full of music and the speakers explode.

People dancing on the rooftops everywhere that we go

Coz the pain made us stronger and the struggle made kings.

Now the whole of North London hearing victory sing.

See the lights from the stadium touching up to the sky,

like the stars come together for the Red and White side,

and the trophy shining bright like a jewel in the night.

showing all of the world that the time was right.

From Highbury memories to Emirates dreams,

Nothing ever happened easy, nothing came clean.

Every player that fall left a mark in the soul.

Every near miss only made us hungry for more.

Now the children in the city got belief in their eyes,

Watching heroes in their becoming kings overnight.

Hear the drums and the chants echo all through the town

Coz the Arsenal family finally wearing the crown.

We were patient through the years

while the rebels were now the same people frozen

while we on the top and the music victory got the whole crowd alive,

making history forever on this magical night.

Now the city moving slow while the red light shines

and every heartbeat in the crowd moving perfectly timed to the rhythm

of the people like a wave in the street.

Everybody celebrating to the sound of the beat.

From the pubs to the corners, every voice singing loud

coz the Arsenal spirit make the whole city proud.

Twenty years of emotion now released in one night,

Turning tears into dancing underneath the lights.

And the moon over London got a beautiful glow,

Watching millions of supporters putting on a show.

Now the badge on the chest feels heavier than gold

coz the story of victory will be forever be told.

Every tear in the past made this moment sweeter.

Every battle we survived only made us believers.

Now the red smoke rising high above the parade

And the streets full of legends that the players created.

Hear the engines and sirens while the buses roll slow.

People climbing on the buildings trying not to let go

Coz the dream feels so unreal after waiting this long.

Now the pain disappeared in the sound of the song.

From Kigali to London hear the whole world unite.

Every Arsenal supporter celebrating tonight.

And the fire in our hearts going to burn ever more

coz the champions are here standing tall with pride.

Hear the champions sing,

feel the fire and the joy this victory brings.

Forever together till the end of time.

Arsenal champions, the crown is mine.

ARSENAL ANTHEM

North London Forever

Whatever the Weather

These streets are our own

And my heart will leave you Never

My blood will Forever

Run through the stone

CHAMPIONS (By Beyonce)

Red and White

North London shining bright tonight.

Hear the sound.

Arsenal kings, we run this town.

From the streets of London we carry the flame.

Through every battle, we protected the name.

The crowd kept singing through the wind and rain.

Now glory and victory are ours again.

The Emirates shaking, the fans unite.

Dreams turning gold on a historic night.

Premier league shining in our hands so bright.

And Europe is calling.

We fight, we rise, we never fade away.

Champions forever, let the whole world know.

Premier league kings in Europe standing high forever.

Arsenal rise Bukayo running fast like the wind.

Fighting every battle, never giving in.

The future of the club with fire in his soul,

Taking Arsenal higher making history.

Oh, the crowd sings louder every time he flies.

Hope in his heart and victory in his eyes.

For every young dreamer watching soccer keeps the Arsenal spirit alive.

Arsenal Arsenal, we fight, we rise, we never fade away.

Arsenal, Arsenal go, go.

Champions forever, let the whole world know.

Red fire, red fire, burning in the sky.

Premier league kings in Europe, standing high.

Hey Arsenal, hey hey forever, forever Arsenal right.

Martin Odegaard leading the way.

Magic in his feet every single day.

Vision so bright when the pressure is high.

A warrior with dreams reaching up to the sky.

He fights for the badge with passion and pride.

The whole of North London standing by his side.

Every pass, every move tells a story untold,

Leading Arsenal hearts stronger than gold.

Arsenal, Arsenal, hey, hey.

We fight, rise we never fade away.

Arsenal, Arsenal, go, go.

Champions forever le the whole world know.

Red fire, red fire, burning in the sky.

Premier league kings in Europe standing high

Hey, hey, Arsenal forever. Arsenal right.

Declan Rice standing tall in the fight.

Heart of a lion in the stadium lights.

Winning every battle, protecting every dream.

Strong for the badge, strong for the team.

When the pressure rises, he never backs down.

Playing for the shirt, playing for the crown.

The fans believe every time he stands.

Victory lives inside Arsenal hands.

Every morning, Martinelli, running wild and free.

Fast like thunder for the whole world to see.

Fighting with passion every game, every day

Never afraid, never losing his way.

Just steady and shakes every time he attacks.

No fear in his heart, no turning back.

For Arsenal, dreams he gives everything.

A fighter forever chasing victories array.

Premier league solid as a rock one in red and white.

Strong in defense, every single night.

Standing like a mountain, fearless and proud.

Hear an Arsenal chant rising from the crowd.

Together we stand, together we dream.

Every player fighting for the team.

From London to Europe, the message flies.

Arsenal forever will rise and reign

The author is a Red-Level fan of Arsenal Football Club.