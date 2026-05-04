Alhaji Yaya Ceesay (1937–2026): Honouring a foundational statesman, community elder, and respected national figure

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By Abdoulie Mam Njie

(retired permanent secretary)

The Gambia mourns the passing of Alhaji Yaya Ceesay, one of the nation’s last surviving members of the pioneering generation of elected representatives who helped shape the country’s parliamentary and democratic foundations before independence. His passing at the age of 89 signifies the closing of an important chapter in Gambian political history while also marking the loss of a deeply respected elder whose influence reached across public service, political leadership, and personal relationships.

Born in 1937 in Sankwia, Lower River Division, Alhaji Yaya Ceesay first entered public service through the Gambia Police Force in 1957, where he served until 1959. His transition into politics came during a decisive period in The Gambia’s constitutional advancement toward self-governance.

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In 1960, under the banner of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), he was elected to represent Jarra in the House of Representatives, becoming one of the early architects of the country’s parliamentary development during the pre-independence era. He successfully retained his seat in 1962 and later, in 1966, went on to represent Western Jarra, a constituency he served faithfully until the end of the First Republic in July 1994.

Throughout his extensive political career, Alhaji Yaya Ceesay distinguished himself through steadfast leadership, political endurance, and a strong connection with his constituents. His repeated electoral victories over National Convention Party challenger Kemeseng Jammeh from 1977 through 1992 reflected his enduring relevance and public trust.

Beyond politics, Alhaji Yaya Ceesay was a familiar and respected elder within Banjul’s Soldier Town community, where he lived on New Primat Street among many of the capital’s prominent elders, including my own late father and other distinguished members of that generation. His presence in Soldier Town reflected not only his public stature but also his personal accessibility and social significance within one of Banjul’s notable civic circles.

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He was also a close friend, trusted confidant, and cabinet colleague of my brother-in-law, Lamin Kiti Jabang, a relationship that further underscored his standing among The Gambia’s senior leadership and political establishment. Such personal and professional bonds reflected the confidence and respect he commanded among his contemporaries.

Alhaji Yaya Ceesay’s life was defined by service, dignity, and an unwavering commitment to national development. He belonged to a rare generation of leaders whose contributions helped guide The Gambia from colonial transition through decades of post-independence governance.

His passing is not only the loss of a political pioneer but also of a statesman whose life connected national leadership with neighborhood values, institutional memory, and enduring personal relationships.

May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, reward his many years of distinguished service to The Gambia, and grant him eternal peace in Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen.