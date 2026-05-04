Diomaye said he learnt of Macky’s UN candidacy rom a foreign minister

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President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has spoken out about his predecessor Macky Sall’s candidacy for the position of secretary general of the United Nations. He claimed he was never directly informed of this candidacy.

“I learned of Macky Sall’s candidacy from my four counterparts. He never spoke to me about it,” the head of state declared.

According to him, it was a minister from Central Africa, sent to Dakar, who informed him. “It is up to Macky Sall to tell me about his candidacy,” he insisted.

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Diomaye also revealed that he felt a form of pressure two days before the African Union summit: “They wanted to exert some kind of pressure to get Macky Sall’s candidacy endorsed. I don’t operate like that.”

He added: “I later learnt that Burundi had submitted his candidacy, but I was never informed of it. Senegal will never accept this kind of treatment.”

Regarding Senegal’s official position within the African Union, President Faye stated that no candidacy had been officially submitted to the organisation: “The issue of the candidacy has not been debated at the African Union. There is a committee that manages this matter. A silent, 24-hour procedure cannot be imposed on us illegally. Senegal and other countries have not accepted this approach.”

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President Faye said he would not obstruct efforts to support his predecessor’s candidacy.

PressAfrik