Former VP downplays political comeback

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Former Vice President Isatou Touray has downplayed suggestions that she is contesting the upcoming presidential elections, saying her on-going online advocacy for young people to register for voter’s cards is part of work as a human rights advocate.

Dr Touray has been making a series of posts on her Facebook page with her personal portrait and series of messaging for Gambians, especially young voters, to register and make a difference in the December elections.

- Advertisement -

“The future of this country is in our hands. Let us not sit back. Let’s not be silent. Let us come together to build a better nation,” she wrote in one of her posts.

Dr Touray was part of the Coalition 2016 that removed former president Jammeh from power. She was later served as minister of health, and of trade before becoming vice president from 2019 to 2022. She returned to activism following her removal from office and resumed her role as Gamcotrap executive director.

With her recent posts, there were speculations that like former vice president Fatoumata J Tambajang she was planning a political comeback in support of the opposition against President Barrow. But she told The Standard yesterday that her messaging has nothing to do with politics. “This is about democracy, fundamental rights and good governance,” Dr Touray explained. “As a rights organisation, we have to educate the people that is all. We are in a stage where people need to go and register and get their voter cards to be able to vote and choose the leaders we want,” she stated.

- Advertisement -

Asked why the use of personal image on the messaging, she replied: “That is fine because I sent it as executive director of Gamcotrap. We do education rights and this is part of the rights for people to make the right decision to go and vote, especially the young men and women and the youths in general. This is very important. It is for the country to be aware and for the people to be aware, so that they can make use of the opportunity. That is all. If there is anything I have in my mind, you will come to know about it but I am just doing this as a responsibility of an organisation that is helping to educate people on their rights,” Dr Touray said.