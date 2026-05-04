Wuli native Ebrima Sumareh wins UTG best graduating student gong

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The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) has extended its congratulations to Ebrima Sumareh of the School of Arts and Sciences on being named valedictorian — the overall best graduating student —at the 18th Convocation Ceremony of the University of The Gambia held on Saturday.

According to a statement from MoHERST, the exceptional academic performance of the Wuli Barrow Kunda native reflects the values of discipline, perseverance, and excellence that MoHERST continues to promote across the higher education sector.

“His achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a proud moment for his family, community, and the nation at large. It further highlights the growing impact of investments in education and human capital development in The Gambia,” MoHERST noted.

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The ministry commended the leadership and staff of the university for their continued commitment to academic excellence and quality education. “The ministry encourages all students to be inspired by this accomplishment and remain committed to their academic and professional pursuits.”