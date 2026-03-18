Chelsea and Manchester City’s last chance, a test for Barcelona and Liverpool’s revenge: what to expect from the Champions League round of 16 return legs?

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The most prestigious tournament in club football will light up the sporting midweek with thrilling clashes between giants. The results of the matches will determine the continent’s best 8 teams, who will continue their battle for the title. Be at the heart of the hottest football events with the best sports betting site 1xBet, and if you follow this link, you’ll find even more interesting content. Remember that analysis of statistics and teams’ form is an important part of responsible gambling.

Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain, March 17

The teams put on a thrilling goalscoring show at the Parc des Princes, which ended in a crushing defeat for the visitors. As expected, the Blues’ fast counterattacks proved a powerful weapon against the Parisians, but silly mistakes in defense once again played a cruel trick on the London club.

Luis Enrique once again read the game perfectly, turning the match around with some shrewd substitutions. It took Khvicha Kvaratskhelia only 20 minutes to score a brace and provide an assist. In the end, the final whistle saw a comfortable 5-2 lead for Paris Saint-Germain on the scoreboard, and only a miracle can save Chelsea in this two-legged tie.

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W1 – 2.134, X – 4.4, W2 – 3.13

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, March 17

Pep Guardiola’s side had been in great form and went into the match at the Bernabéu as favorites, but Real Madrid had other ideas for the evening. While fans debated whether Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior or Jude Bellingham should be considered Los Blancos’ main star, the hard-working Uruguayan Federico Valverde scored a hat-trick, almost single-handedly dismantling one of the best EPL teams.

After the game, Álvaro Arbeloa said, “Real Madrid don’t celebrate victories in single matches; they celebrate winning trophies.” The Spanish coach realizes that Manchester City are very dangerous and could stage an incredible comeback with the support of the Etihad crowd.

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W1 – 1.514, X – 5.79, W2 – 5.48

Barcelona vs Newcastle United, March 18

Thanks to a brace from Marcus Rashford, the Blaugranas comfortably beat Newcastle in the league phase, but this time the Catalans were unable to repeat their success. At the same time, the Magpies exceeded all expectations. Intense pressing, well-rehearsed set-pieces and fast counterattacks – all these factors helped Eddie Howe stifle the visitors’ potential.

However, the home team’s finishing let them down. They only managed to open the scoring in the final minutes of the game, when Harvey Barnes finished off a pass from the wing. But Newcastle failed to hold on to a crucial victory. In stoppage time, Dani Olmo beat Malick Thiaw and won a penalty, which Lamine Yamal converted with ease.

The Magpies have had an excellent European campaign, but they have never reached the Champions League quarter-finals and have never defeated Barcelona at Camp Nou. That’s too many “never” for a single match.

W1 – 1.626, X – 4.825, W2 – 5.18

Liverpool vs Galatasaray, March 18

Arne Slot must surely have thought that lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place, but miracles keep happening to the Merseysiders in Istanbul. Liverpool have lost to Galatasaray away for the second time in this Champions League campaign, and the decisive chapter of this duel will be written at Anfield.

Due to an unfortunate turn of events, the Lions have lost their key center-back – Davinson Sánchez is suspended for the second leg after receiving too many yellow cards. Liverpool, on the other hand, are riding high: Florian Wirtz has fully recovered from injury, and Alisson may be available as well. But the Reds have been very unpredictable this season, so anything could happen in the return leg.

W1 – 1.305, X – 6.44, W2 – 10.6

The pre-match analysis from the best sports betting site 1xBet and useful content via this link will help you get ready for the decisive Champions League matches. Remember that responsible gambling gives you a unique chance to fully enjoy the battles between football giants.