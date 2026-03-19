GACH SAYS TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OVER UNPAID TAXES WAS A RESULT OF MISCOMMUNICATION

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GACH Global has attributed its recent temporary shutdown by the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) over unpaid taxes to a glaring case of administrative miscommunication with tax authorities, rejecting any claims of deliberate tax evasion.

On Monday, GRA agents sealed Pavi Fort and GACH’s key facilities in Brufut and Banjulinding respectively over alleged unpaid taxes.

The Standard Newspaper on Wednesday breaks the story of the shutdown which has since generated controversy special on social media.

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The company has since engaged the GRA to address the matter. The Standard was reliably informed that the GACH has already deposited D600,000 to GRA and committed to paying the remaining balance.

In a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, GACH Global said it has taken note of the article published by The Standard regarding the enforcement action by the GRA.

“We wish to clarify to the general public, our partners, and well-wishers that the matter in question arose from a miscommunication and minor fiscal oversight, which has since been fully resolved in consultation with the relevant authorities. The temporary closure limited to our tomato processing facility in Banjulinding, has been lifted, and operations have resumed as normal. Gach Global continues to maintain a constructive and cooperative relationship with the GRA.”

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It added: “We are, however, deeply concerned by several inaccuracies and misleading assertions

contained in the publication. In particular, the article makes reference to Gach Global Company Limited in the context of mining activities, creating the false impression that the company is engaged in or has carried out mining operations. This is factually incorrect. Gach Global Company Limited is not a mining company and has never undertaken any mining activity. Any suggestion to the contrary is misleading and reflects a lack of due diligence in the preparation of the article.

“While we respect the role of the media in promoting transparency and accountability, we are concerned by the sensational tone of the publication, particularly in circumstances where the issue was administrative in nature and swiftly addressed.”

The company reassured the public that GACH Global remains fully operational, stable, and

committed to its role in advancing The Gambia’s agro-industrial sector.

“We thank all stakeholders for their continued support and confidence.”