JAMMEH LOYALIST GIBBA ADVISES GOV’T TO TAKE RECONCILIATION OVER PROSECUTION

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By Omar Bah

The National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala Almameh Gibba, one of the strongest loyalists of former president Jammeh, has advised the Barrow regime not to go ahead with plans to prosecute former president Yahya Jammeh in The Gambia, as that could spell instability in the country.

In a Standard exclusive yesterday, Hon Gibba said: “The reason why I said so is simple. Despite all the witch-hunt, Jammeh remains more relevant than President Barrow because Gambians are not sleeping and that is why in a recent CepRass survey many people prefer reconciliation as the most viable option for this country.”

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Gibba stressed that Jammeh loyalists will not sit and watch him prosecuted in this country.

“We will do everything humanly possible and use all necessary legal means to ensure that Jammeh is protected,” he vowed.

He therefore urged the government to change course.

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“We advise the government to watch its steps and ensure that it prioritises reconciliation over prosecuting Jammeh-era crimes. What good will prosecuting Jammeh bring to Gambians or victims who cannot even afford their medical bills or access good clinics or hospitals?” he asked.

Appointment of Jammeh-era officials

Gibba accused the government of politicising justice while at the same time appointing Jammeh-era officials banned from public office.

“If you have alleged perpetrators working at the State House and other government institutions, what kind of justice do you intend to pursue by prosecuting Jammeh?” he asked.

“You can condemn Jammeh but you are comfortable working with his alleged accomplices who were banned from holding any public office. Who is this government fooling? We can never be fooled,” Hon Gibba said.

TRRC

A staunch critic of Truth Commission, Gibba alleged that the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission was politically compromised and cannot form the basis for prosecution.

“In as much as Jammeh was accused at the TRRC of committing crimes, we still believe the commission was politically motivated. Even the president accused its lead counsel of using the TRRC to build his image for political gains,” he said.

“So if it was politicised, how do you think narrations and testimonies made there can be used against an individual?” he asked. “Why are all the allegations focused on Jammeh?”

The NAM also accused the government of failing to engage Jammeh during the TRRC process.

“The TRRC’s failure to reach out to Jammeh has rendered the whole process incomplete and futile. It is just like reading a whole book without knowing the author.”

“So we see the TRRC as a man-hunting commission only interested in punishing Jammeh and that could potentially render this country into chaos,” he warned.

He said Jammeh’s 22-year rule should be assessed in full.

“I believe we should also acknowledge the good things that he had done over the past 22 years in terms of education, health, security, infrastructure and other development initiatives. Jammeh basically laid the foundation for whatever development is currently going on in this country. The University of The Gambia is one example. But they don’t want these things to be discussed.”

Jammeh is a victim too

He argued that Jammeh was himself a target of repeated coups.

“Considering the coup attempts Jammeh himself survived he should be considered a victim. More than fourteen coups were attempted during his 22-year rule. If they had succeeded, we would have been led by a military junta by now. But the same people who were shouting about justice and rule of law were sponsoring coups against Jammeh.”

“If the government can allow people who attempted to take over a legitimate government to work freely, they should be able to prioritise reconciliation with Jammeh over prosecuting him,” he added. Meanwhile a human right activist contacted for comments on Gibba’s observations said the Kansala NAM is abusing the freedom of expression his boss Jammeh denied Gambians. “He should personally thank Gambians for removing the despot he worships. At least he has the benefit of freedom of expression and the liberty to contest and win a free and fair election,” our source teased.