Justice Jaiteh named male champion of the year for advancing women’s cause

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

On the occasion of the recently held International National Women’s Day celebrations, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, a judge at the High Court, has been awarded a Certificate of Recognition by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare.

The certificate names him Male Champion of the Year 2026 recognising his work in the prevention and response to gender-based violence in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

It also highlights his support for efforts to protect women and children through the justice system.

According to the citation, Jaiteh’s dedication to the cause of protecting women earned him recognition from the ministry, particularly in advancing responses to gender-based violence.

The certificate was issued during the International Women’s Day national celebration held in Kerewan, North Bank Region, on 25 April 2026.

- Advertisement -

It was signed by the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, Honourable Fatou S Kinteh, and Mariyam G Jabang, Director of Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment.

The recognition places Justice Jaiteh among individuals acknowledged for supporting national efforts to address gender-based violence and promote the welfare of vulnerable groups.