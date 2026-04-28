Ex-minister’s trial paused as state signals possible shift in strategy         

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By Arret Jatta

Proceedings in the case of the State versus former Lands minister Sheriff Abba Sanyang and six others were on Monday adjourned at the High Court in Banjul after the prosecution requested time to seek further instructions.

The case, presided over by Ebrima Justice Jaiteh, was expected to continue with the testimony of the first prosecution witness (PW1). However, state counsel SL Jobarteh told the court he had received communication from his office requiring him to reassess how the case would proceed.

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“My Lord, I have been informed that I need to take further instructions on this matter and in the circumstances, I may not be able to proceed,” he said.

He added that there may be changes in the way the prosecution intends to handle the case, making it necessary to pause proceedings.

Jobarteh acknowledged that the request came at short notice, noting that the court, witnesses and accused persons were all present. He nevertheless appealed for the court’s indulgence to grant an adjournment.

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Justice Jaiteh observed that the matter could have proceeded conveniently given the presence of all parties, but said he understood the need for the prosecution to consult with its superiors. He then asked the defence to respond.

Counsel K Sanyang, representing the first accused, said he had no objection to the application. Counsel J Jeng, appearing for the six other accused persons, also did not oppose the request.

With no objection from the defence, Justice Jaiteh granted the application.

The case has been adjourned to May 12, 2026, when proceedings are expected to resume.