Nigerian arraigned for alleged human trafficking

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By Arret Jatta

Becky Love Sunday, also known as Becky, a Nigerian on Monday appeared before the High Court in Banjul charged with human trafficking.

The court heard she committed the offences in 2025 when she received and harboured one Happiness Osadebawen at her residence in Bundung after facilitating her movement from Senegal into The Gambia.

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According to the charge sheet, the accused provided the sums of D5,100 and D600 to cover travel and transportation costs, thereby enabling the alleged trafficking. The accused deny any wrong doing.

The prosecution is led by Counsel M Jammeh and A Drammeh, while the accused is represented by Counsel LK Mboge.

Following the plea, the court adjourned the case to 6th May for further hearing.