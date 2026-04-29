Paris Saint-Germain take on Bayern Munich, while Atlético Madrid host Arsenal: don’t miss the Champions League semi-final first legs!

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Europe’s four strongest teams continue their battle in the continent’s most prestigious club competition. Paris will witness a spectacular clash between the reigning champions and the formidable Munich machine, while Diego Simeone’s tough guys will give the Gunners a warm welcome. The best sports betting site 1xBet has prepared a preview of the upcoming matches for you.

Are you ready to name the two finalists right now? Follow this link and place bets with the most favorable odds! Get the most out of top European football, but don’t forget the principles of responsible betting!

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich, April 28

The main favorites to win this season’s Champions League will face off at the Parc des Princes. In the quarter-finals, Paris Saint-Germain comfortably defeated Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate, while Bayern Munich convincingly progressed past Real Madrid (6-4 on aggregate).

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Both teams are in superb form and ready to treat fans to top-class football. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé continue to shine for the Red-and-Blues, and young talent Bradley Barcola has returned from injury. As for the Munich side, their most dangerous players in attack are the skilful Michael Olise and the prolific Harry Kane, who has scored 52 goals in 44 matches this season.

At the same time, PSG’s midfield leader, Vitinha, is at risk of missing the game due to injury, and the Bavarians have lost one of their key attacking players, Serge Gnabry, for the rest of the season.

Odds: W1 – 2.34, X – 4.01, W2 – 2.93

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Atlético Madrid vs Arsenal, April 29

Arsenal reached the semi-finals thanks to a single goal against Sporting CP, while Atlético managed to get past Barcelona thanks to effective counterattacks, incredible luck and some controversial refereeing decisions.

In their H2H battle, Los Colchoneros and the Gunners will try to make as few mistakes as possible. The Londoners are sure to take control of the ball thanks to the individual skill of midfielders Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard. The Madrid side will rely on quick transitions from defense to attack and will make active use of their fast players on the wings, Ademola Lookman and Giuliano Simeone.

The home crowd will be Atlético’s biggest advantage. Arsenal may find it difficult to cope with the pressure from the fans at the Metropolitano, who are desperate to see their favorite team in the final.

Odds: W1 – 2.94, X – 3.39, W2 – 2.62

Follow the hot Champions League semi-finals with the best sports betting site 1xBet and make predictions for your favorites via this link! The reliable brand regularly delights its clients with generous promos and offers newcomers large welcome bonuses. To get the most out of betting, approach it responsibly and don’t forget to maintain self-control