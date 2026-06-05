Who will be the next Morocco, what to expect from Messi and Ronaldo, and which top national team risks failure: key intrigues of the World Football Forum 2026

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With just a few days to go until the start of the 2026 Global Tournament, it’s time to discuss the most intriguing aspects of the competition. The analysis from the best sports betting site 1xBet will help you find answers to key questions about the tournament. And to make watching the matches even more exciting, follow this link and support your favorite national teams!

Which team could repeat Morocco’s success at the last World Football Forum?

Morocco are once again Africa’s main contenders for another major breakthrough. In Group C, they will face Brazil, Haiti, and Scotland. This doesn’t look like an easy set of opponents, but it does offer a real chance of at least reaching the knockout stage. The Atlas Lions still have a strong roster, and the focus remains on Achraf Hakimi – one of the team’s most high-profile players and a two-time Champions League winner. But context is also important: the Morocco national team will no longer be seen as a surprise, which means they’ll have to prove that their 2022 success was no fluke.

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Senegal are also capable of springing a surprise. They will play in one of the toughest groups, alongside Iraq, Norway, and France, but have already demonstrated their strength at the Africa Cup of Nations and in their unbeaten run through the Global Forum qualifiers. If the Lions of Teranga play confidently in defense and perform strongly in attack, they could aim to repeat their result from the 2002 competition, where they reached the quarter-finals.

Morocco to win Group C – 6.5. Senegal to win Group I – 9.

How will Messi and Ronaldo perform?

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One of the main storylines of the tournament will be the performances of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Winning his first league title with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia has given Cristiano extra motivation. And his star teammates – Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, and João Félix – will provide Ronaldo with strong support.

Messi is heading to America as the reigning world champion. In 2026, he is no longer seen as a player who must win the trophy at any cost. The question now is whether he will be able to perform well in another major tournament and remain the key figure around whom Argentina’s play is built.

Portugal win – 12. Argentina win – 9.

Who will win the Golden Boot of the tournament?

With so many top players taking part and an expanded number of teams, the race for the top scorer award promises to be a thrilling one. The main favorites are Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane. However, Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi also have a strong chance of winning the award. Their national teams have rather weak opponents in the group stage, so this trio could break into the lead even before the knockout stage begins.

Kylian Mbappé – 7.5. Harry Kane – 8.2. Lamine Yamal – 12. Lionel Messi – 12. Cristiano Ronaldo – 21.

Which top team will fail?

Germany failed to advance from the group stage at the last two tournaments. In the upcoming edition, Curaçao appear to be the only weak opponent in the group, whereas Ecuador and Côte d’Ivoire are capable of putting up a serious fight and once again denying Die Mannschaft a spot in the knockout stage.

Brazil’s performance should also be intriguing. Since their triumph in 2002, the Pentacampeão have only progressed beyond the quarter-finals once. There are plenty of questions surrounding the team. Can their formidable midfield and attack compensate for their problems in defense? How will Carlo Ancelotti cope? Will Neymar justify his call-up to the tournament? We’ll know the answers very soon.