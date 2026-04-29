CBG TAMES VISTA BANK IN GOVERNOR’S TROPHY OPENER

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By Fatou Gassama

The Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG) ended a five-year wait for an opening-day victory on Friday edging Vista Bank 1-0 in the annual Late Governor Jatta Memorial Tournament. Jerreh Jatta scored the tournament’s first goal to hand the hosts a long-awaited win.

Vista Bank head coach Modou Lamin Cham said his side performed well despite missing key players. “Most of our players are missing, but the boys did great. Some haven’t played in a long time and just resumed training. We have nothing to lose today but we must win our next two games in other proceed to the next stage,” Cham said.

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Competition Chairman Palise Mendy said the tournament unites The Gambia’s banking sector. Twelve banks paid D100, 000 each to register, while D150,000 and D125,000 is offered as cash prizes for the winner and runner-up respectively. “Bankers are always chasing customers, but this activity brings them together in a different way,” Mendy said. “We’re a small industry, so we want everyone to maintain peace,” he said.

In the days other match, Mega Bank and Agib Bank played out a 0-0 draw. The tournament continues.