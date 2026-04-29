GFF VP Jammeh appointed panelist in Caf match commissioners training workshop

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The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) is proud to announce that First Vice President Bakary Jammeh, has been selected by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to serve as a panelist for the Anglophone Workshop 1, Match Commissioner training.

The high-level workshop, which recently ended in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, is a pivotal initiative by Caf to standardise and elevate match commissioning across the continent.

Jammeh was chosen as one of two elite panelists to share their vast experiences and technical expertise with the first batch of trainees.

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This selection recognises Jammeh’s decades of service to football and his reputation as one of the most experienced and technically proficient match commissioners on the African continent. His involvement in some of the continent’s most high-profile matches has made him a reference point for professional match administration.

“It is a tremendous honour to contribute to the professional development of the next generation of match commissioners. Sharing the knowledge gained from years of experience across Africa is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the growth and respect for Gambian football administration on the international stage,” Jammeh told the GFF Media.

The Gambian football official’s role as a panelist involves mentorship, case study analysis, and sharing practical insights from his prolific career.

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“This is a monumental achievement for Bakary personally and a victory for the Gambia Football Federation,” Lamin Kaba Bajo, president of the GFF said.