Gambian taekwondo stars shine at Thies Open Championship 

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By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Taekwondo Association has announced the successful return of the national delegation from the Thies National Open championship held at Stade Lat-Dior, Senegal.

Representing the rising talent of home-grown Gambian athletes, a team of 12 dedicated competitors showcased exceptional skills and character on the international stage in the event.

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The championship featured the modern Electronic Scoring System (PSS), an Olympic standard technology featuring wireless sensors in chest guards, headgear, and foot socks to detect valid strikes.

Despite lacking prior access to these facilities at home, the team adapted rapidly to this “digital evolution” of the sport. Their performance was nothing short of inspiring:

The team secured 3 bronze medals, proving they can compete effectively under high-stakes, objective scoring conditions.

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The Gambia also won the Most Disciplined Team trophy, reflecting the core values of Taekwondo and the high standards maintained by the association.

This competition helped the athletes to gain firsthand experience with PSS sensors and electronic headgear.

This success is a major milestone in our commitment to youth development and sports excellence. The association is using this momentum to propel toward their next major event: the National Championship, coming soon!

The GTA commended The Gambia National Olympic Committee among other supporters for the successful participation of the Gambian team in the competition

Source: Gambia Taekwondo Association