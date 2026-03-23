PPP raises alarm over media bill in election year

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The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) leader Ousman Madikay Faal has stated that the proposed Communications (New Media) Bill currently under consideration is not merely about legislation, but the future character of Gambian democracy and fundamental freedom.

In a statement released over the eid weekend, Faal contended that while The Gambia needs a modern legal framework to regulate its rapidly growing digital and communications space and that provisions that promote innovation, support the digital economy, enhance cyber security, and protect personal data are necessary and long overdue, progress must not come at the expense of freedom.

“We are deeply troubled that the government is seeking to pass such expansive regulatory controls over media and online expression in an election year. Introducing legislation that could potentially chill public discussion, limit free expression, and deter journalists and citizens from engaging in open political debate risks skewing the democratic process at a time when robust, uninhibited public discourse is most essential. Democratic elections thrive on transparency, diverse viewpoints, and a free flow of information; any attempt to restrict these undermines electoral integrity and public confidence.

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“Despite its stated intentions, this bill contains provisions and opens pathways that risk undermining the very democratic gains the Gambian people fought hard to secure. We are deeply concerned by any explicit or implicit elements that could introduce licensing or registration requirements for journalists, expand government control over media operations, regulate or restrict citizens’ expression on digital platforms, or concentrate excessive powers in the hands of the executive without adequate oversight. Such measures, if allowed to stand, would create a chilling effect across society. Journalists may begin to self-censor. Citizens may hesitate before speaking. Young people, the most active participants in the digital space, may find their voices restricted. That is not the democracy Gambians struggled for,” the statement noted.

The party called on the National Assembly, civil society, media practitioners, and all stakeholders to “rise to the responsibility of this moment, and ensure that the law expands freedom, not restrict it; empower citizens, not control them; and strengthens institutions, not individuals.”