PIU deployed in Berending after Gunjur man attacked

By Omar Bah
Personnel of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) were on Sunday deployed to Berending following reports of violent aggression that left a Gunjur man seriously wounded, The Standard was informed.
According to an eyewitness who spoke to this paper, commotion erupted after a group of young men allegedly attacked a man from Gunjur with machetes at his garden injuring him.
The victim, Yahya Darboe, himself confirmed the incident to The Standard yesterday evening. He said his attackers slashed his leg with a machete.
“We are currently at Ndebaan Clinic but we are referred to EFSTH for X-ray,” he said
The police spokesperson couldn’t be reached for comments but a senior police officer confirmed to The Standard that the matter was reported to the police and PIU personnel were sent to Berending to arrest those involved in the violent fracas.
The communities of Gunjur and Berending have been engaged in vexed land disputes which led to the killing of a Gunjur resident Buba Jammeh on 16th March 2019.