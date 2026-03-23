PIU deployed in Berending after Gunjur man attacked

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Personnel of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) were on Sunday deployed to Berending following reports of violent aggression that left a Gunjur man seriously wounded, The Standard was informed.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to this paper, commotion erupted after a group of young men allegedly attacked a man from Gunjur with machetes at his garden injuring him.

- Advertisement -

The victim, Yahya Darboe, himself confirmed the incident to The Standard yesterday evening. He said his attackers slashed his leg with a machete.

“We are currently at Ndebaan Clinic but we are referred to EFSTH for X-ray,” he said

The police spokesperson couldn’t be reached for comments but a senior police officer confirmed to The Standard that the matter was reported to the police and PIU personnel were sent to Berending to arrest those involved in the violent fracas.

- Advertisement -

The communities of Gunjur and Berending have been engaged in vexed land disputes which led to the killing of a Gunjur resident Buba Jammeh on 16th March 2019.