Man allegedly kills son near Jambur 

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Farato Police are investigating an alleged case of assault causing death involving a 20-year-old male, identified as Momodou Lamin Jawara, of Sinchu Gidom, near Jambur.

According to the police, preliminary information suggested that Jawara was allegedly assaulted on Friday, 20th March, and later died on Saturday.

“Police officers were promptly deployed to the scene, where the suspect, identified as the father of the deceased, was arrested and is currently assisting the police with investigations. The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the mortuary at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. The police urge members of the public to remain calm and refrain from speculation as investigations continue. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” the office of the police spokesman informed in a statement.