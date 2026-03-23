Barrow says government will uphold cement policy

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By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has defended his government’s cement policy, insisting that the protection of domestic producers is both an economic necessity and a patriotic duty.

Addressing Muslims Elders in Banjul on Friday at State House, President Barrow vowed that his administration will “stand firm” with Gambian cement companies, arguing that without sustained support, the country’s nascent industrial base could be wiped out.

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“The issue of cement is sensitive and central to the country’s development. So we have to approach it with smartness just like other countries are doing. We have to protect cement institutions in the country, if not, we will buy a bag of cement for D1,000. If we fail to protect them, the country will also lose taxes. This is why I told Jah Oil to open factories in other parts of the country and they have done that. We have all seen what happened when we allowed people to import cement… the price jumped up to D600 per bag despite the fact that Jah Oil was still selling a bag of cement at D390 as factory price. So we are working on a number of plans. When we are done, we will not be talking about the issue of cement again.”

The president acknowledged the past shortages but maintained that the policy is designed to secure long‑term national interests rather than short‑term political comfort.

He framed the tougher tariffs and past import restrictions as deliberate instruments to nurture domestic production capacity.

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The president signalled that support to local factories will not be rolled back under pressure, promising sustained protection in the form of tariffs, regulatory preferences and policy incentives aimed at consolidating domestic investments.

Commenting on his commitment to national development, President Barrow said he will break the bank to continue building the country.

“I am ready to do anything within my limits for the betterment of this country,” he asserted.

Reacting to the Muslim elders’ demand for more reliable water supply, President Barrow said the government is embarking on a rigorous transformation of the country’s water system but argued that those plans can only be realised if he is re-elected in December.

“We are in an election year and it is up to the Gambian people to decide who they want to vote for. But I assure you that if re-elected, I will make The Gambia a medium income country. I will also make access to electricity and education universal.”