Senior US Agric officials end Banjul monitoring visit

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A United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) delegation recently completed a week-long monitoring visit to The Gambia, reinforcing United States government’s commitment to supporting American farmers while strengthening education and nutrition outcomes for Gambian schoolchildren.

The USDA-funded McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Programme, implemented by Catholic Relief Services in partnership with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, delivers measurable benefits to the American agricultural sector and builds local capacity for The Gambia to ultimately sustain school feeding independently.

Katelyn Hickey-Schaub, USDA International Programme Specialist, and Erik Syngle, Regional Agricultural Attaché, conducted the visit to assess program implementation, engage Gambian government counterparts, and observe commodity distribution and school feeding operations on the ground.

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To date, the McGovern-Dole program has distributed 4,670 metric tons – roughly 10.3 million pounds – of US-grown commodities purchased from American farmers while feeding more than 63,000 Gambian schoolchildren daily. Over 17.7 million meals have been served, and targeted local procurement is strengthening Gambian agricultural markets to reduce future reliance on US assistance.

During the visit, US Chargé d’Affaires Eugene S. Young joined USDA officials and Gambian government representatives at a handover ceremony of US government funded commodities at the CRS warehouse in Jeshwang, and a meeting with His Excellency Vice President Mohammed BS Jallow. The delegation also attended the National School Feeding Forum, where stakeholders discussed pathways toward sustainable, nationally led school feeding systems.

“This visit demonstrates how America First foreign assistance delivers real results supporting American agriculture while investing in education, nutrition, and stability here in The Gambia,” said US Chargé d’Affaires Eugene Young at the National School Feeding Forum May 6 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo.

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“The McGovern-Dole program reflects responsible stewardship and our commitment to partnerships that build self-reliance and reduce long-term dependence on aid.”

“American farmers grow the commodities that power this program, and American oversight ensures every ton delivers measurable results,” said Erik Syngle, Regional Agricultural Attaché. “Our focus is on accountability, sustainability, and a clear path

to graduation so that the systems we help build today are ones The Gambia leads and sustains tomorrow.”

The USDA delegation also visited multiple beneficiary schools in different regions of The Gambia during the May 4-8 visit and engaged senior Gambian officials, including Minister of Basic and Secondary Education Habibatou Drammeh.

USDA remains committed to programs that strengthen American agriculture, support strategic partnerships, and deliver lasting impact through responsible stewardship.