Gala and the burden of democratic responsibility in The Gambia

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The emergence of the GALA movement has become one of the most consequential civic developments in contemporary Gambian political discourse. Born from frustration, economic hardship, youth disillusionment, and the growing perception that governance has failed to meet the aspirations of ordinary citizens, the movement has successfully captured the emotions of many young Gambians seeking accountability, justice, and national renewal. Its rise reflects a deeper national anxiety that cannot and must not be ignored.

The history of The Gambia teaches painful lessons about the dangers of suppressing dissent. From the long years of authoritarian governance under Yahya Jammeh to the democratic transition ushered in through the coalition victory of Adama Barrow in 2016, Gambians collectively resolved that never again should fear dominate national life. The constitutional right to peaceful assembly, expression, and political participation remains sacred within every democracy that values liberty and human dignity.

However, democracy equally demands responsibility, restraint, and respect for public order. The GALA movement must understand that sustainable national influence is not built solely through anger or confrontation. It is built through disciplined advocacy, constructive engagement, and a commitment to peaceful civic resistance. Some elements associated with the movement have at times projected rhetoric capable of inflaming tensions within an already fragile political environment. Such tendencies risk undermining the credibility of a cause that initially emerged from legitimate grievances.

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At the same time, the response of the Government and sections of the security apparatus deserves serious scrutiny. Arresting young citizens for peaceful commemoration or political expression sends a troubling message within a democracy that once promised reform and openness. The security forces of The Gambia must remember that their constitutional duty is not to intimidate citizens but to protect both national stability and democratic freedoms. Excessive force, intimidation, or politically motivated policing only deepens mistrust between the state and the people.

This newspaper firmly believes that the way forward lies neither in provocation nor suppression. The Government must listen more carefully. GALA must organise more responsibly. The security forces must act more professionally. The nation must avoid tribal manipulation, political vengeance, and dangerous polarisation.

The Gambia belongs to all Gambians. Its democracy will only survive when criticism is tolerated, leadership is accountable, and patriotism rises above fear, anger, and political division.