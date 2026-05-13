Ambassador Sey unconvinced about police version of voter material theft in Sanyang 

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By Tabora Bojang

The leader of Gambia Forward Movement Ambassador Essa Bokarr Sey has raised strong skepticism over the police narration that a suspected lunatic unlawfully entered the IEC registration office in Sanyang and stole registration materials including blank voter registration cards.

Police said in a statement on Monday that most of the stolen materials were recovered. The IEC said the materials stolen have no effect on the integrity of the process.

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But according to Ambassador Sey, the story raises suspicions ‘because a lunatic can never achieve such a mission’.

“We cannot be in the public and say yes sir to whatever the police push on us. We need justifications. Let them provide a certificate from a psychiatrist that declares the suspect is mentally ill because that is the standard operational procedure throughout the world,” Sey, a former deputy CEO at OIC Gambia told The Standard.

He continued: “Breaking into a voter registration centre is a mission no lunatic can ever be able to accomplish. There are wise lies and unwise lies. Avoid using unwise lies because they can be easily detected. Why detain a lunatic accused of breaking into a place and stealing? Instead of a police station, the man should have now been between psychiatrists and medication not cells, cuffs and uniforms. Be careful of rushing for cover-ups; it may turn against the ones who planned it. Why was the centre not under guard? Guarding an installation as important as a voter registration centre should precede these so-called endless ongoing investigations,” Sey, also a former security officer, concluded.