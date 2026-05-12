Barrow vows to implement LG Commission recommendations

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By Arret Jatta

President Adama Barrow yesterday received the report of the Commission of Inquiry into Local Government Councils and Connected Matters and vowed to implement its recommendations.

The Commission of Inquiry was established in 2023 to examine allegations of financial mismanagement, procurement irregularities, and administrative lapses within local government councils across The Gambia.

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The inquiry covered several municipalities and area councils, reviewing their use of public funds, contract awards, and overall governance practices over a number of years.

The Commission also examined concerns relating to the financial and administrative operations of the Councils, strengthen governance, improve service delivery, support local government reform, and reinforce accountability at the decentralised level.

Speaking shortly after receiving the Commission’s report yesterday, President Adama Barrow said the inquiry was envisaged to help government strengthen its institutions and ensure that public servants manage public resources in accordance with the law and in the public interest.

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“As decentralised governance structures, the Local Government Councils are the closest administrative bodies to the people. They collect revenue, manage community facilities, support local development, and deliver services that affect the citizens directly.”

He said that it is essential that councils operate efficiently, transparently, professionally, and within the scope of the law.

“Following receipt of the Report today, the Government will study it carefully and responsibly. Through appropriate legal, administrative, and institutional channels, we will thoroughly and impartially review the Commission’s findings and recommendations. Then, Government will prepare and issue a White Paper outlining its position and the next steps and actions to take.”

He assured the Commission and the public that the Government will implement all recommendations accepted in the White Paper in accordance with the Constitution.

“This will include, but not limited to, pursuing reforms, where required; taking administrative action, where necessary; and following legal procedures to recover public funds, if recommended.”

“Let me clearly state that, in fulfilment of Government’s responsibilities, no person will suffer any unjust treatment. All persons affected by the recommendations of the Commission will have their rights to a fair hearing respected, and every action taken will be within the confines of the law.”

He argued that accountability must be fair, objective, and guided by the principles of natural justice.

“Its objective is not simply to identify misconduct and shortcomings, but also to rectify them and prevent their recurrence.”

In this circumstance, he added, “accountability mechanisms must work to correct weaknesses, strengthen institutions, curb systemic lapses, and build Councils that are more transparent, more efficient, and better able to serve the people.”