GPU ends boycott of Information Ministry

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By Arret Jatta

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) has announced the lifting of its boycott on media coverage of events organised by the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA).

In a press release issued on Sunday, the GPU said the decision takes immediate effect and will remain in place until further notice.

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According to the union, the move is linked to the ongoing multi-stakeholder dialogue on the proposed media regulations convened by the Gambia Bar Association.

“The decision to pause the boycott for the duration of the dialogue convened by the Gambia Bar Association is based on the principles of good faith outlined in the Terms of Reference guiding the discussions,” the GPU stated.

The union further noted that the decision was also reciprocal to Pura’s commitment to place a “technical pause” on the development of the controversial regulations during the dialogue process.

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The GPU had earlier announced a boycott of activities organised by the Information Ministry and Pura following widespread concerns over proposed media regulations that journalists and media stakeholders argued could threaten press freedom and independent journalism in The Gambia.

The proposed regulations sparked strong opposition from media houses, civil society organisations and press freedom advocates, who criticised provisions requiring the registration of journalists, media institutions and online platforms.

The standoff later drew national attention after Information Minister Ismaila Ceesay warned that the government could also boycott media houses that refused to cover government events.

However, the latest development appears to signal a temporary easing of tensions between the media fraternity and authorities as discussions continue.

The GPU has now urged all journalists and media houses to resume coverage of events and media engagements hosted by the Ministry and PURA pending the outcome of the dialogue process.