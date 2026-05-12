Step mother dies after learning of son’s murder

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By Olimatou Coker

Mariama Jobe, a step mother of Amadou Ceesay, who was killed in a violent altercation in Basse on Saturday, died on Monday apparently from shock, family sources told The Standard.

Our source added that the step mother collapsed at home in New Yundum shortly after Maghrib prayers and was later pronounced dead.

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Her death is linked to the deep emotional effect on the family as a result of the reported murder of Amadou Ceesay in Basse.

Meanwhile police in Basse are investigating the alleged murder with preliminary investigations indicating that the incident followed an altercation after a social event.

A suspect, identified as Momodou Alieu Barry, is currently in custody assisting investigators.

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After losing both his son and later his wife, Amadou Ceesay’s father is said to be struggling to cope with the tragedy.