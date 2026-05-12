Gala members released on bail 

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Fourteen members of protest group Gambians Against Looted Assets, Gala, arrested on Friday while attempting to celebrate the group’s formation, were granted bail by the Kanifing magistrates court yesterday.

They were charged with unlawful assembly and common nuisance which they all deny.

- Advertisement -

Police confirmed the group was initially offered police bail but they rejected this opting to have the matter determined by a court which later them granted bail in the sum of D80,000 each.

Senior lawyers Lamin J Darboe and LS Camara, appeared for the defence. They argued the gathering at which the 14 were arrested was peaceful and in line with the constitutional rights of the accused persons. However the prosecution maintained that proceeding without a permit rendered the assembly unlawful.

The matter is adjourned to 11 June 2026.