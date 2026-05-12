Police say suspected lunatic behind voter registration materials theft in Sanyang

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Police in Sanyang are investigating a reported case of break-in and theft that occurred on Saturday, May 10, at a voter registration centre in Sanyang, Kombo South.

According to a police statement yesterday, preliminary investigations indicate that a suspected lunatic unlawfully entered the registration office and stole consumable registration materials, including blank voter registration cards.

“Police visited the scene and commenced investigations into the incident. Most of the stolen materials were later recovered.

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The public will be duly informed of any further developments as investigations progress,” the statement said.