GRA tells staff to protect professional standards

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By Omar Bah

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority has urged all GRA staff to uphold “uncompromising professional standards,” warning that integrity lapses and poor service delivery will not be tolerated as the Authority chases aggressive 2026 revenue targets.

Addressing staff yesterday during a tour of GRA installations accompanied by senior staff and board members, CG Darboe stressed that there would be zero tolerance for corruption.

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“Taxpayers and traders are to be treated with courtesy, speed, and fairness. Professional standards are not suggestions. They are conditions of employment.”

The GRA continues to be the engine of state finance.

“Taxpayer money pays our salaries. Taxpayer trust keeps this institution alive,” CG said. “If you cannot serve without favour, without delay, and without fear, this is not the job for you.”

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He said professional standards are no longer HR posters. “They are the firewall between a functional institution and a failed one.”

The tour was organised to check on GRA departments and introduce new board members to staff and access firsthand information about welfare and challenges and how to address to them.

Lamin M Jarju, Manager at Wiallingara Tax office said the department is facing challenges with regards to solar backup.

He commended the GRA leadership and expressed his staff unreserved commitment to the mandate of the Authority.

The Deputy Commissioner General and Head of Domestic Taxes, Essa Jallow said the tour will avail board members the opportunity to receive firsthand information on staff welfare and general challenges they face on a daily basis.

He encouraged department managers and the entire staff of GRA to ensure revenue assurance at all times.

The chairperson of the GRA Board Dawda ME Ndure expressed the board’s appreciation to the GRA management for giving them unhindered access to visit its departments and discuss with staff directly.

He said with Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe’s experience and leadership, GRA has no reason not to perform up to expectation.

“This is why the government has great trust towards the Authority.”

Speaking at Mandinaring fuel depot, CG Darboe commended the staff and urged them to remain committed.

“As representatives of the Commissioner General, the Department Managers must ensure discipline in terms commitment to work and punctuality. You set the example and be good role models.”