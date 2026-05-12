Standard reporter departs for China Media Fellowship

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A senior reporter with The Standard newspaper has left for China to begin a media exchange fellowship, becoming the latest Gambian journalist to join Beijing’s expanding Africa media programmes.

Amadou Jadama, who covers legal and current affairs for The Standard, departed Banjul International Airport Sunday night for a three-month fellowship under the China-Africa Press Centre Programme.

The initiative, run by the China Public Diplomacy Association, places African journalists in Chinese newsrooms and policy institutes.

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The CIPCC has been a successful media exchange mechanism between China and emerging markets and developing countries (EMDCs). Through its programme, journalists and social media influencers from EMDCs, especially the Global South countries, are able to directly observe major domestic and international events in China, experience the real life in the country, and present first-hand reports on China to the world. The CIPCC will hold lectures on China’s socioeconomic development, diplomacy, culture, science and technology, provide training on journalism and internships in China’s media agencies, organise symposia with relevant governmental departments, enterprises, think-tanks, and media organisations, and arrange visits to selected provincial regions.