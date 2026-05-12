IgniteEx launches in Gambia to enhance access to technology

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By Aminata Kuyateh

IgniteEx, a youth-led non-profit initiative focused on expanding access to technology, digital skills, and innovation opportunities was launched on Saturday at the National Youth Parliament (NYP).

The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide by partnering with schools, communities and technology organisations to provide young people, especially underserved children with access to digital devices, cybersecurity education and opportunities that can turn skills into meaningful impact.

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The IgniteEx national coordinator Alasana Cham said the initiative was inspired by his personal journey, where one opportunity in technology shifted his path from aspiring economist to information systems student and cybersecurity professional.

“The launch of Ignite through exposure, under IgnitEx, is rooted in a personal journey where a single opportunity in technology transformed my path,” Cham said.

He noted that many Gambian schools lack computer labs, trained instructors while regions such as CRR South remain underserved in higher digital education. Cham added that IgniteEx wants children to see careers in programming, graphic design, and cybersecurity as achievable possibilities.

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He called for support from partners and institutions, saying the initiative is “not only about introducing IgnitEx but about building a nationwide movement to make technology accessible and meaningful for all Gambians.”

Abdou Karim Badjie described the initiative as timely, saying it can help tackle barriers such as limited resources, unemployment, and lack of access to opportunities.

He said technology and the internet can connect Gambians to global education, remote work, and skills development without leaving the country, while stressing that mentorship, collaboration, and mindset change are critical for national progress.

Badjie congratulated the team, describing IgniteEx as a step toward strengthening The Gambia’s technical and educational system.

Officially launching the initiative, Abdoulie O. Bah, Clerk and Head of Administration of the National Youth Parliament, described IgniteEx as “more than an initiative” but “the start of a movement focused on igniting possibilities through exposure.”

Bah said many young Gambians are held back not by lack of talent but by limited exposure to opportunities, networks, and innovation.

He said IgniteEx can bridge that gap by connecting youth to technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership while urging institutions, policymakers, and development partners to invest in ecosystems that allow young people to learn, grow and lead. Bah then officially declared IgniteEx launched.