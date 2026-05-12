Neneh Jali Suso to launch maiden ‘Brikama’ album

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Jali Manding Band and Brikama-based artist Neneh Jali Suso Sissokho recently announced plans to unveil plans for the launch of her maiden eight-track EP album titled Brikama, set for June 6 at Box Bar in Brikama WCR

The launch, announced at a press conference, will mark Neneh Jali’s official entry with a full EP project rooted in griot tradition, kora, balafon and local music while carrying messages centred on women’s empowerment, democracy, peace and national development.

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Press officer Mamudou Mbenga lias Kifa said the project goes beyond entertainment and is intended to use music as a platform for social impact.

“The album is soon… next month 6th of June… it is eight tracks,” Mbenga said.

He added: “Neneh is not only coming for entertainment, but also to contribute her quota when it comes to national development.”

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According to organisers, the EP celebrates the role of women through Gambian cultural heritage and seeks to connect traditional sound with wider social advocacy.

Mbenga said the project will also pursue partnerships with local and international stakeholders to support women facing health and social challenges, including broader humanitarian causes.

He stressed the cultural foundation of the album, saying: “Korra is part of us… Gambia is a cultural history when it comes to our local music.”

He said that while the album is titled Brikama in recognition of the artist’s roots and the town’s significance, its message extends beyond Brikama to the whole country.

Neneh Jali confirmed the date and structure of the project, saying: “My project is to launch the album Brikama. We will launch it on the 6th of June. It is about 8 tracks.”

Her management also disclosed plans to establish an association that will focus on humanitarian work and community support in partnership with the government and other stakeholders.

“Because this is beyond politics. It is about Gambia,” the team said.

Kifa said the June 6 event will feature a live band performance as Neneh Jali takes the stage backed by Jali Manding Band.

The team also outlined ambitions for regional and international exposure, including possible tours beyond The Gambia, while calling for more support for female musicians.

“Any other female artist in this country should be supported,” organisers said, arguing that women in music need greater investment and visibility.

Despite sponsorship constraints, management maintained that preparations for the launch remain on course.

“The concert is going to take place,” they said, while appealing for support from Gambians both at home and abroad.