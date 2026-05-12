Imam warns God’s fury for politicians promoting tribalism

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By Tabora Bojang

Prominent Gambian scholar and imam Sheikh Fakebba Ceesay, has said politicians who propagate ethnic division for political gains will be severely punished by God in the hereafter.

Commenting on the recent heated political discourse in the run up to the elections later this year, Ceesay, a native of Kiang, said politicians must realise that politics is not just about this world.

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“Political leaders who conceive politics this way will face consequences because they are going to be accountable in accordance with their deeds and speeches in the next world,”he warned

Ceesay, who made these remarks while delivering his Friday sermon, urged his congregation to stay united and not allow politicians to divide them along tribal lines.

“We are a country of diverse ethnic groups living together in peace and we must not allow politicians ignorant of even their own religion to divide and make us believe we are enemies of one another,” Ceesay advised.

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He explained that Prophet Muhammad seriously warned Muslims against propagating racial or ethnic divisions saying politicians who are guilty of such are acting in disobedience of God.