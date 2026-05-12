Africell-Gambia, NBA Africa partnership launched

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The curtains came down over the weekend on a truly inspiring and memorable basketball celebration as Africell-Gambia officially launched its partnership with NBA Africa at the KMC-fricell Park, Traffic Light.

The launch was marked with a 3×3 weekend tournament many described as a major milestone for Gambian basketball development.

The atmosphere was electric as basketball enthusiasts, members of the Gambia Basketball Association (GBA), representatives of NBA- Africa, Africell management, and officials from the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC), led by its President Mr Bai Dodou Jallow and delegation, gathered to witness what was not only a celebration of sport, but a statement of belief in the future of Gambian youths.

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Adding international flavor to the occasion were renowned basketball development figures from the NBA office such as Coach Joel Yoba and Baleseng from South Africa, whose presence elevated the significance of the event and provided valuable inspiration to the young athletes on display.

The highly competitive two-day 3×3 basketball tournament featured league teams from across the country with matches passionately contested, showcasing both talent and determination from the young Gambian players eager to prove themselves on the big stage.

In the girls’ category, Serekunda East based Hope Academy emerged victorious after overcoming YMCA in a thrilling final to claim the gold prize.

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In the boys’ division, Serekunda West defeated Bakau in another fiercely contested encounter to lift the championship trophy.

For many observers, however, the biggest victory of the weekend was the quality, discipline, and passion demonstrated by Gambian basketball players — something that visibly impressed the visiting NBA- Africa representatives.

Coach Joel, speaking after the tournament, could not hide his excitement during his maiden visit to The Gambia.

“I must repeat this — this is the game I was not expecting. The Gambia is on track, and we must keep it going with these lads.”

He further commended the Gambia Basketball Association for its courage, commitment, and steadfast efforts in developing the game despite the challenges.

Speaking at the opening, Africell CEO, Hussien Diab Ghanem, spoke of the importance Africell attached to such collaborations as a gateway for our aspiring youths to pick up. “Africell has always and will always remain supportive of our communities and our people”.

Africell’s partnership with NBA- Africa marks another bold investment in youth empowerment and sports development, reinforcing the company’s commitment to inspiring young Gambians through opportunities connected to the globally renowned National Basketball Association.

The remarkable evening was also graced by the presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Badjie, who reaffirmed government support for sports development and youth engagement initiatives across the country.

As the lights dimmed on an unforgettable weekend at KMC- Africell Park, one message remained clear: Gambian basketball is rising, and with partnerships such as this, the future looks brighter than ever.

By Musa Sise AIPS Africa, General Secretary