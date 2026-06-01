Senegal’s ex-president Wade clocks 100 

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By Salla Gueye

Le Soleil

Former president of Senegal, Abdoulaye Wade celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday, marking a century of life intertwined with political commitment, democratic struggles, and the pursuit of power. Founder of the Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS), Mr Wade remains one of the most prominent figures in Senegal’s contemporary political history.

Officially born on 29nd May, 1926, in Saint-Louis, Abdoulaye Wade received a distinguished education in both Senegal and France. A former student of the William Ponty School, he pursued higher education in Paris, Besançon, and Grenoble, where he earned several degrees in law, economics, philosophy, and sociology. Returning to Senegal after independence, he taught law at the University of Dakar, now Cheikh Anta Diop University, while also practicing law.

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In 1962, he participated in the defence of Prime Minister Mamadou Dia during the trial related to the political crisis between Dia and President Léopold Sédar Senghor.

On 31st July, 1974, he founded the Senegalese Democratic Party in a context dominated by the single-party system. Nicknamed “Ndiombor” (Clever Hare) by Senghor, Wade gradually established himself as the main opponent of the socialist regime. After several unsuccessful presidential bids in 1978, 1983, 1988, and 1993, he finally came to power in March 2000, defeating Abdou Diouf in the second round, marking the first democratic transfer of power in Senegal.

President from 2000 to 2012, Wade launched several major infrastructure projects, but his presidency was also marked by intense controversies, particularly surrounding his candidacy for a third term and the question of succession to his son, Karim Wade.

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Defeated in 2012 by Macky Sall, his former prime minister, he gradually withdrew from the political scene and has since divided his time between Dakar and Versailles, France. To mark this centenary, the Senegalese government is planning several events to honour the former head of state. The official festivities are scheduled to begin on 4th June.