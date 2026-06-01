TFN awards ‘heroes’ at 6th edition

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By Lamin Cham

The sixth edition of the annual Heroes Awards by The Fatu Network on Saturday decorated over a dozen personalities and institutions from The Gambia and abroad, recognising them for their work and achievement in the service of the Gambian society and mankind in general, in the last year.

Gambian female judicial officer Magistrate Isatou Jallow topped the list with the Person of The Year Award, for her work in the dispensation of justice.

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Nigerian President Bola Tinubu won the Impact Award, as celebrated Gambian chef Bojang’s Spice Hub Restaurant of international fame won the Enterprise of The Year award.

US-based Gambian philanthropist Zainab Musa Darboe bagged the Compassion Award.

Other awardees include Abba Hydara – Health Care; EFSTH – Public Service; Professor Pierre Gomez – Quiet Achiever; Roots Project – Agriculture Excellence; Jorjoh Ndure-Tambedou – Leadership and Impact in STEM; Marina International School – Education Excellence; Ecobank – Financial Innovation; and IGP Seedy Touray – Security Leadership.

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The event was graced by the Sierra Leonean First Lady Fatoumatta Bio, Nigeria’s Minister of Special Duties and Governmental Affairs Zaphaniah Brutus Jisalo, several government officials from The Gambia, Mali, Senegal among others. The event, one of the glitziest in the country’s social calendar, was sponsored by Africell among others.