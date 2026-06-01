APRC calls for restraint over president’s ‘fake projects’ remarks

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The National Executive Committee of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction has issued a press release over the weekend describing as “unfortunate and untimely”, President Adama Barrow’s recent statement that the APRC government used to engage in “fake projects” during election periods.

The statement read: “The APRC under the leadership of Alhaji Fabakary Tombong Jatta acknowledges and share the concerns of the party militants, supporters, and sympathisers, both here and in the diaspora following the unfortunate and untimely remarks made by President Barrow at a stone laying ceremony at Mali Kunda, Central River Region, alleging theAPRC government of laying ‘fake projects’ during election periods.

“Notwithstanding, the National Executive Committee respectfully urge all militants and supporters of the party to renew their trust and confidence in the leadership and allow us to address this matter with diligence, maturity, and wisdom, with utmost commitment.

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“The leadership equally acknowledges and sincerely appreciates the unwavering love, loyalty, and commitment demonstrated by APRC militants and supporters throughout this trying and unfortunate moment. Your steadfastness and vigilance continue to reflect the strength, unity, and discipline that define our noble party.

“Under the prevailing circumstance, we humbly urge all members and supporters to continue exercising restraint, discipline, maturity, and respect for party leadership as a long-standing mantra and guiding principle of the APRC. The National Executive Committee reassures all militants and supporters that we remain committed to serve as your chief watch-dog in representing your interests, address your concerns, and stand firmly with every APRC militants at all times and under all circumstances. The pride, dignity, and welfare of APRC militants shall always remain paramount in the daily affairs and activities of the party.

“The Leadership of the party thanks all members and supporters for their patience, tolerance, discipline, and steadfastness in peacefully expressing their genuine concerns following this unfortunate incident.”