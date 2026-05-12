SEDI KINTEH: MAN UNITED DEALT BLOW BY FC KOLN FOR GAMBIAN STARLET

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Manchester United are running out of time to agree a deal for Sedi Kinteh after FC Koln reportedly jumped the growing queue for the Tromso IL starlet.

Gambian Gem

Kinteh, 19, is emerging as one of the most in-demand defensive prospects in Europe, with a host of clubs across the continent chasing his signature, including United.

The Gambia international combines outstanding physical qualities and an ‘old school’ approach to defending with the ability to play out from the back. Speed is his most eye-catching trait, however, clocking in at just over 37km/h. This ranks him right alongside the Premier League’s quickest player, Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven.

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Were Kinteh to arrive at Old Trafford this summer, he would become the fastest member of the dressing room — a title currently held by Bryan Mbeumo, who recorded a top speed of 36.4km/h earlier in the campaign.

The increased focus on high lines in modern football — designed to condense the pitch and suffocate the opposition — requires mobility to be as important a tool in a defender’s arsenal as any other.

It’s little surprise Manchester City have become so much more defensively fragile since Kyle Walker departed the Etihad after his lightning fast legs finally gave out. Or why Liverpool have suffered as Virgil van Dijk has suffered a similar fate.

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Despite possessing an imposing 6’1 frame, Kinteh maintains a level of speed usually reserved for tricky wingers. He also possesses a wand of a left foot — a rarity for a centre-back — and is capable of playing at fullback.

United are understood to see the Gambian as a “cheap high-upside option” in defence who can plug multiple gaps in the squad. He will have little trouble adapting to the rigours of Premier League football, nor will he be perturbed by a lack of first-team minutes.

FC Koln strike first

FC Koln are also firm admirers of Kinteh, however, with the Bundesliga side now ready to accelerate ahead of United in the race.

German football expert Philipp Hinze reveals they have struck a “verbal agreement” with Kinteh. And while there is “no final breakthrough” on a fee, talks are “ongoing” between the two clubs.

Translated Tweet: “Exclusive: 1. FC Köln has reached a verbal agreement with Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh. No final breakthrough at club level between FC Köln and Tromsø yet. Talks are ongoing. Kinteh has several offers, including some from England. Köln is applying pressure. No deal is done yet. More details to follow in the transfer update.”

The Sky Sports Germany reporter contends the youngster has “several offers” to contend with, including ones from English teams, though he does not specifically mention United. Chelsea are also understood to be interested, though United will be hoping their excellent recruitment network in Norway can help give them an advantage over their rivals.

Final Thoughts

Despite Harry Maguire signing a contract extension last month, there is still a drive at Old Trafford to sign a new centre-back this summer.

Kinteh offers an affordable option — worth around £4.3m — with enormous potential and the perfect physical profile for the Premier League. The fact that he can also offer depth to Luke Shaw is another major plus.

INEOS will have to move quickly and decisively to fend off FC Koln, and potentially other top clubs in England, to convince the Gambian speedster his future lies in M16.

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