FAO rallies science, policy, youth to fix Gambia’s broken food systems

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By Aminata AP Ceesay

The Food and Agriculture Organisation convened a high-stakes convergence on Monday to force alignment between science, policy, and society on Gambia’s food crisis — with youth leadership at the center.

Held at the OIC Conference Hall under the theme “Transforming Food Systems through Youth, Science, and Collaboration,” the forum pulled UN agencies, government, private sector, and civil society to audit The Gambia’s National Food Systems Pathway, led by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security.

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FAO Assistant Representative Dr Mustapha Ceesay said the timing is urgent.

“This convergence could not have come at a better time as we collectively reflect on where we stand in transforming the Gambia’s agri-food systems — and more importantly, what lies ahead in terms of development needs, gap assessments, and closing those gaps.”

Ceesay revealed that in December 2024, FAO and the Agriculture Ministry mobilised young agri-entrepreneurs and cross-sector leaders to launch a national platform linking science, policy, and society.

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Its mandate: “Improve policy coherence, strengthen multi-sector collaboration, empower youth and women, and promote evidence-based solutions to address food insecurity, climate change, and sustainability.”

Mandisa Mashologu, representing the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, praised the Gambia and FAO for assembling policymakers, scientists, young entrepreneurs, and civil society.

“Food insecurity, climate change, and youth unemployment are complex, interconnected issues that demand solutions that are equally connected, innovative, and practical,” she said.

“The Gambia is at a crucial stage. Unemployment is a major concern. Climate change is hitting livelihoods through erratic rainfall, flooding, and coastal erosion. Food systems remain under pressure, with heavy reliance on imports.”

Her prescription: “Transforming agri-food systems is how we address hunger, create jobs, improve health, build resilience, promote peace and security, and drive economic growth.”

She added: “Empowering youth and women is not charity. It’s a critical investment for the nation. The UN system remains fully committed to supporting the Gambia through the science-policy-society interface, with FAO leading on food systems transformation, youth empowerment, climate resilience, and gender equality.”

TANGO Executive Director Ndey Sireng Bakurin said communities are living the crisis daily. “Communities are increasingly experiencing the realities of climate change through irregular rainfall, prolonged dry spells, coastal erosion, land degradation, flooding, and declining agricultural productivity.”

“These are not just environmental concerns. They directly affect food security, livelihoods, nutrition, and social resilience, particularly for women, youth, and vulnerable rural communities.”

Bakurin said local groups are responding with community-led adaptation, awareness campaigns, and resilience projects to prepare for climate shocks and sustain livelihoods.

“TANGO remains committed to multi-stakeholder engagement and strengthening community voices in national development. Sustainable food systems are only possible when policies are informed by local realities, vulnerable groups are meaningfully included, and environmental sustainability is a shared responsibility.”

Ministry of Agriculture representative Francis Mendy said The Gambia has made “steady progress” shaping its food systems pathway through national dialogues and global processes, including the UN Food Systems Summit follow-up.

He pointed to concrete delivery: “Government has been steadily increasing youth participation in agriculture as part of its strategy for job creation, food security, and rural development.”

Through the ROOTS youth grant programme, run with partners, “240 youth enterprises are benefiting nationwide. Entrepreneurs access grants of up to $7,500. These businesses are creating jobs, adding value to agricultural products, and demonstrating that agriculture can be a viable, productive sector.”