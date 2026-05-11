Disturbing decline of respectful political engagement in The Gambia

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In an age where information travels faster than reason and outrage often overshadows wisdom, the democratic conversation in The Gambia is increasingly being suffocated by the poisonous culture of social media hostility. What was once envisioned as a digital platform for civic engagement, enlightenment, and national dialogue has now degenerated into an arena of insults, misinformation, tribal propaganda, and character assassination.

The tragedy of our time is not merely the existence of political disagreement. Democracy itself thrives on differing opinions. The real danger emerges when disagreement transforms into hatred and when national discourse abandons decency for vulgarity. Across social media platforms, political supporters now attack fellow citizens with reckless abandon, reducing intellectual debate into a contest of insults and public humiliation. Facts are buried beneath emotional manipulation while fabricated narratives spread with frightening speed among an already polarised population.

Equally disturbing is the alarming rise of tribal undertones disguised as political loyalty. The attempt to weaponise ethnicity for political convenience threatens the very foundation of national unity that generations of Gambians struggled to preserve. No election, no political party, and no public office is worth the destruction of peaceful coexistence among citizens who share one flag, one destiny, and one republic.

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Public figures, political activists, and social commentators must understand that influence carries responsibility. Words possess enormous power. They can unite a nation or ignite dangerous division. The growing appetite for sensationalism and online applause is gradually eroding the culture of respectful democratic engagement that every civilized society requires for stability and progress.

The future of Gambian democracy cannot be built upon insults, propaganda, and digital intimidation. It must be anchored on truth, maturity, tolerance, and national consciousness. Citizens must reject the normalisation of toxic political discourse and demand accountability from those who deliberately poison public debate for personal or partisan gain.

As the nation advances toward another crucial electoral season, Gambians must remember that political opponents are not enemies of the state. Democracy is not warfare. It is the civilised management of competing ideas through respect, dialogue, and constitutional order. History will not remember how loudly we insulted one another online. It will remember whether we protected the dignity, unity, and democratic soul of our nation when it mattered most.