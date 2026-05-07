Politics with honour: The imperative of decency in public life

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A nation’s democratic vitality is not merely reflected in the cadence of elections or the intensity of political contestation, but in the civility, restraint, and moral discipline that define its public discourse. In an era where rhetoric too often eclipses reason, the call for a renewed politics of decency has become not only timely but indispensable. Both the ruling establishment and the opposition must rise above the temptations of divisiveness and embrace a higher standard anchored in dignity, accountability, and national cohesion.

Decency in governance is the hallmark of enlightened leadership. It obliges those in authority to wield power with humility, to welcome scrutiny with openness, and to govern with transparency and fairness. The ruling party must recognise that its mandate is not a license for dominance but a trust bestowed by the people one that demands respect for dissenting voices and an unwavering commitment to inclusive governance True leadership does not silence criticism; it engages it constructively and responds with integrity.

Conversely, the opposition’s role is equally profound and can not be reduced to perpetual antagonism. Its duty lies in offering credible alternatives, advancing evidence-based critiques, and holding government accountable without descending into rancor or populist theatrics. When opposition politics becomes synonymous with hostility, distortion, or personal vilification, it forfeits its moral authority and undermines the very democratic ethos it seeks to defend.

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The erosion of decency in politics carries grave consequences. It fractures social harmony, entrenches polarisation, and diverts attention from the substantive issues that shape national progress. Worse still, it cultivates a culture in which disrespect becomes normalised, particularly among the youth who look to political actors as exemplars of civic behavior.

Reclaiming a politics of decency demands intentional reform of language, attitude, and purpose. Political leaders must elevate their engagement, prioritise the national interest over partisan gain, and demonstrate that disagreement need not breed disdain.

In the final analysis, the true measure of political legacy lies not in conquest but in character. A politics grounded in decency is not an abstract ideal; it is the bedrock upon which enduring peace, trust, and progress are built.