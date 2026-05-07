GFF UNVEILS ELECTORALBODY FOR AUGUST ELECTIONS

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The president of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Lamin Kaba Bajo, yesterday presided over the inauguration of the GFF Electoral and Appeals Committees at Football House.

The electoral bodies will administer the 2026 GFF elective congress in line with the electoral code approved by Fifa.

Bajo congratulated members of the committees for the trust bestowed on them and thanked them for accepting the offer. He highlighted the importance of good governance and ethics, reminding the members that the GFF electoral code and constitution would guide their work, with support available from the GFF and Fifa if needed.

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The chairman of the electoral committee is Lamin Sanneh, a former governor of West Coast Region and veteran sports administrator. He thanked the GFF for their trust and confidence and promised to deliver fair, transparent and honest elections, emphasising the importance of upholding integrity throughout the process.

Meanwhile the chairperson of the appeals committee Mben Faal, also a Master and Registrar of the High Court, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her and other members in the committee. She stressed the importance of transparency and integrity, promising to approach their work with fairness, independence and impartiality.

As provided by the electoral code, the General Secretary of the GFF will serve as secretary to both committees.

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The committees will begin work immediately to prepare for the forthcoming GFF elective congress scheduled for August 2026.

Electoral committee members

1. Lamin Sanneh (Chairman)

2. Abdoulie Jallow (Vice Chairman)

3. Almamy Kassama (Member)

4.. Kadijatou Jallow (Member)

5. Adama Sey (Member)

Substitute electoral committee members:

1. Fatou Bintou Jabbie

2. Alagie Cherno Ceesay

3. Alagie B Janneh

Appeals committee members

1. Ms. Mben Faal (Chairperson)

2. Yusupha Gomez (Vice Chair)

3. Mr. Yorro Njie (Member)

Substitute appeals committee members:

1. Sainey Jarju

2. Alagie Cherno Suwareh

3. Adama Mbye